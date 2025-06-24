HCLTech, AMD Partner To Power Next-Gen Enterprise AI And Cloud Adoption

Indian multinational IT consulting company HCLTech and Advanced Micro Devices AMD announced a partnership on Tuesday to accelerate worldwide enterprise digital transformation through advanced AI, digital, and cloud solutions.

By co-investing in innovation labs and training programs, HCLTech and AMD aim to provide enterprises with innovative tools that unlock new business opportunities and enhance operational efficiency.

The joint development centers established through this alliance will serve as testbeds for advanced technologies, conducting proof-of-concept tests to hasten the time-to-market for innovative enterprise tools.

Workforce training and reskilling initiatives will ensure enterprises are well-equipped to navigate the evolving digital landscape.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, said combining HCLTech’s expertise in digital transformation with EPYC, Instinct, and Ryzen PRO processors will help provide enterprises with customized, future-ready solutions that maximize the potential of AI, cloud computing, and advanced analytics.

Recent Developments

Nvidia Corp. NVDA rival AMD has faced challenges in the market, losing over 19% in the last 12 months as it grappled with intense competition from other semiconductor manufacturers, broader macro-economic uncertainties impacting technology spending, and the complexities of semiconductor policies enacted by the U.S. government, particularly regarding exports to certain regions.

Despite these challenges, AMD has continued to innovate. At Computex 2025, AMD showcased its latest breakthroughs in high-performance computing with the launch of Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics cards and Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series processors.

Further highlighting AMD’s ambitions in AI infrastructure, AMD CTO Mark Papermaster had hinted that AMD MI400 chips could be part of the $500 billion Stargate Project.

The Stargate Project is a massive initiative, spearheaded by OpenAI in partnership with companies like SoftBank SFTBY and Oracle Corporation ORCL, to build a network of state-of-the-art AI data centers in the United States, signifying a colossal investment in AI infrastructure.

Bank of America Securities (BofA) analyst Vivek Arya highlighted “multiple growth cylinders” for AMD, indicating diverse areas of potential growth, and noted continued market share gains in PC/server CPU against its long-standing competitor Intel Corp. INTC.

Price Action: AMD stock is trading higher by 2.33% to $132.60 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock