AMD Unveils Powerful New AI, Gaming Chips At Computex To Challenge Nvidia

At Computex 2025, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD on Tuesday showcased its latest breakthroughs in high-performance computing with the launch of Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics cards and Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series processors.

AMD SVP Jack Huynh said the Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon AI PRO R9700 bring the performance and AI capabilities of RDNA 4 to workstations and gamers worldwide, while the new Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series sets the new standard for high-end desktops and professional workstations.

Together, these solutions represent its vision for empowering creators, gamers, and professionals.

Also Read: Nvidia, Amazon, Tesla, Palantir Among Top Beneficiaries Of $1 Trillion Saudi Arabia AI Push, Analyst Says

The new Radeon RX 9060 XT GPUs are powered by the AMD RDNA 4 architecture and deliver 1440p gaming with FSR 4 ML-enhanced upscaling and accelerated ray tracing.

AMD also announced the Radeon AI PRO R9700, a new GPU built on AMD RDNA 4 architecture with second-generation AMD AI accelerators designed for local AI inference, model finetuning, and complex creative workloads, with scalability for multi-GPU systems.

AMD also introduced the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series and Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series processors, which bring core counts, memory bandwidth, and next-gen platform capabilities to desktops.

AMD reported first-quarter revenue of $7.44 billion, up 36%, topping analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. The chipmaker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 94 cents per share.

AMD expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $7.4 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts are currently forecasting second-quarter revenue of $7.24 billion.

The board of directors approved a new $6 billion share repurchase program, increasing the total current repurchase authority to roughly $10 billion.

Price Action: AMD stock traded higher by 0.43% to $113.95 premarket at Wednesday’s last check.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock