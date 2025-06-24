GoPro Just Made Your Phone A Powerful Editing Studio

On Monday, GoPro, Inc. GPRO introduced two innovative features to enhance its mobile editing experience for 360-degree content.

The upgrades, part of its Quik app, aim to make transforming immersive footage into standard videos simpler and more intuitive for users on both Android and iOS platforms.

The latest additions, MotionFrame and POV tools, allow creators to reframe, polish, and share traditional-format videos from 360-degree clips with just their smartphone movements or GPS data.

MotionFrame, a refined version of the earlier OverCapture tool, uses a smartphone’s built-in motion sensors to track how the user moves their device during playback.

This movement is then converted into a standard video output. Users can choose to maintain the raw motion of their panning or smooth it out for a refined presentation.

Meanwhile, the new POV feature taps into the GPS data recorded by GoPro’s MAX camera to align the video’s perspective with the user’s direction of travel at the time of recording.

The tool automatically generates a “what I saw” style experience, with options to tweak the lens profile and adjust for desired distortion levels.

These new capabilities add to a growing arsenal of features in GoPro’s Quik app, which already includes AI-based object tracking, dynamic keyframing, stylized camera effects, individual clip editing, frame-grab tools, and cloud-based editing.

Premium and Premium+ subscribers can access the cloud editing capabilities directly through their GoPro account.

For desktop users, the GoPro Reframe plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects offers further creative control. The plugin lets editors adjust camera angles, lens distortion, and motion blur, bringing professional-grade reframing tools to traditional editing software.

The GoPro MAX camera is currently priced at $369.99 via GoPro.com and comes bundled with a complimentary one-year Premium subscription. The company continues to position itself as a leader in user-friendly video tech, offering tools that make content creation accessible yet professional.

