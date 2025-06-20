This Could Be AMD's Biggest AI Win: MI400 Chips May Power Stargate

As OpenAI, Oracle Corp. ORCL and SoftBank push forward with the $500 billion Stargate Project—an ambitious plan to build the world's largest AI infrastructure in the United States—industry watchers are closely eyeing Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.‘s AMD next-generation chips as a potential cornerstone of the monumental program.

What To Know: AMD CTO Mark Papermaster recently told Semafor that the company's chips could be part of Project Stargate.

Semafor's tech editor Reed Albergotti asked if AMD’s MI400 chips could be integrated into Stargate and Papermaster responded, "absolutely… the 400 is architected for mass scale capability," though he stopped short of confirming any specific deployment details.

Oracle is already a major AMD customer and has announced it will soon offer zettascale AI clusters powered by the latest AMD Instinct GPUs on its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. These systems are designed for the kind of massive AI training and inference workloads that Stargate will demand.

The timing for AMD could not be better. Since the explosive growth of generative AI following ChatGPT's debut, the industry has faced persistent shortages of NVIDIA Corp. NVDA chips, the current gold standard for AI hardware.

The supply crunch has left AI companies eager for alternatives that can deliver the scale and performance needed for frontier AI deployment and Stargate's scale is unprecedented.

With Oracle, a key partner in both Stargate and AMD's cloud offerings, it would be unsurprising if AMD's MI400 chips become a foundational part of the project's infrastructure.

In this climate, AMD's advanced chips, and its deepening ties with Oracle, position the company to seize a significant share of the AI hardware market by providing much-needed options for organizations hungry for compute power at scale.

Image: Shutterstock