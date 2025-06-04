Elizabeth Warren Warns AI Provision In Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Could Enable Rent Hikes: 'This Policy Violates The Senate's Budget Rules'

On Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blasted an AI provision in President Donald Trump's sweeping tax-and-spending bill, warning it could fuel rising rents and violate Senate procedural rules.

What Happened: Warren took to X, formerly Twitter, to criticize a section in the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that would bar states from regulating artificial intelligence for 10 years.

She argued the measure would shield companies like RealPage, a real estate tech firm, which she accused of using AI to help landlords coordinate rent increases.

"In the middle of a housing crisis, Republicans are sneaking lines into their big beautiful bill that could actually raise your rent," Warren said. "This policy violates the Senate's budget rules."

RealPage's pricing software has been scrutinized for allegedly facilitating algorithmic rent-setting, which critics argue can act as a form of price-fixing.

Warren says that states and cities were starting to rein in such practices—until Republicans included a provision that would strip states of that power.

Her opposition adds pressure on Senate Democrats to challenge the provision before the bill reaches final approval. She urged Americans to contact their senators and demand the provision be removed, stating, "God knows your rent is high enough already."

Why It's Important: On Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also called for the removal of a contentious AI provision from the tax-and-spending bill, warning she will oppose the legislation unless the Senate eliminates the measure from the final version.

“I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there,” she stated in a post on X.

Previously, a bipartisan group of state attorneys general also voiced their opposition. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Republican, said that rather than offering real solutions, Congress is trying to tie their hands.

