NVIDIA Corp NVDA CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the company's role in helping boost the new features of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console from Nintendo Co NTDOY in a recent video.

What Happened: Nintendo stock has soared in 2025 ahead of the June 5 release of the Switch 2, a handheld video game console that follows up the highly successful Nintendo Switch released in 2017.

"It brings together three breakthroughs: the most advanced graphics ever in a mobile device, full hardware ray tracing, high dynamic range for brighter highlights and deeper shadows and an architecture that supports backward compatibility," Huang said in a video shared by Nintendo.

Huang said the Nvidia chip inside the Switch 2 is "unlike anything we've built before," as reported by CNBC.

The Nvidia CEO said the Switch 2 has dedicated artificial intelligence processors that will help to "sharpen, animate and enhance gameplay in real time."

"Switch 2 is more than a new console. It's a new chapter worthy of Iwata-san's vision."

Huang's comments paid tribute to former Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata, who passed away in 2015 before the first Switch was released. Iwata worked on the concept of the original Switch.

Why It's Important: The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5 and comes with a suggested retail price of $449.99 for the U.S. market.

The console is the first from Nintendo in eight years and comes with new features that have gamers excited to get their hands on devices as soon as possible.

Nintendo expects to sell 15 million Switch 2 consoles in the current fiscal year, as reported by CNBC. The console will likely help boost Nintendo's financials and could send shares higher with strong early sales figures and high demand.

Nvidia stock could also get a small boost. While the Gaming & AI PC division for Nvidia is smaller than its Data Center business, the segment saw first-quarter revenue of $3.8 billion, which was up 42% year-over-year.

The gaming segment saw revenue jump 48% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter, the highest sequential growth of any Nvidia segment.

Nvidia highlighted its products being used for the Nintendo Switch 2 during the earnings report. The big question will be how much of the revenue is already baked into the segment versus potential upside from more devices sold in future quarters or demand quickly outpacing supply.

Price Action: Nvidia stock is down 0.24% at $140.89 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $86.63 to $153.13. Nvidia stock is up 2.1% year-to-date in 2025.

Nintendo stock is up 2.40% at $20.93 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $11.36 to $22.08. Nintendo stock is up 42.9% year-to-date in 2025.

