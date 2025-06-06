Apple May Launch New Hardware At WWDC 2025: Mac Pro, HomePad, AirTag 2 Expected

As Apple Inc. AAPL gears up for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, the focus is expected to be on major software updates, but there's growing speculation about the possibility of surprise hardware announcements.

What Happened: While WWDC is traditionally a software-heavy event, rumors have been swirling about the potential unveiling of three key hardware products, reported 9To5Mac.

First, the Mac Pro, which hasn't seen a redesign in the Apple Silicon era, could be previewed at WWDC. Apple has a history of showcasing new Mac Pro models at the conference, so this would not be out of the ordinary.

Second, there's talk of a ‘HomePad' smart display making an appearance. This device would likely be tied to a new homeOS, which could be announced alongside it. The HomePad could compete with similar devices from competitors like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Lastly, AirTag 2, a rumored update to Apple's location tracker, has been speculated to arrive in mid-2025. While it seems unusual for such a product to debut at WWDC, Apple's audience extends beyond developers, and the timing could make sense, the report added.

Why It’s Important: WWDC 2025 is Apple's last major event before the launch of the iPhone 17 in the fall, making it a potential window for hardware announcements.

WWDC 2025 will be held from June 9–13, with the keynote livestreamed on June 9 at 1 p.m. ET.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, Apple is showing a downward price trend across the short, medium and long term. Additional metrics can be found here.

