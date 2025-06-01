Apple's AI Struggles To Keep Pace With Rivals Ahead Of WWDC 2025

As the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) looms, Apple Inc. AAPL seems to be grappling to keep up with AI frontrunners such as OpenAI and Google, despite its best efforts.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly "Power On” revealed that Apple’s AI platform, Apple Intelligence, has failed to meet expectations since its launch a year ago.

Initially, the platform was hailed as a potential game-changer in the AI industry, but it soon became clear that it was more about marketing than revolutionary innovation.

Features of Apple Intelligence, such as Writing Tools, Genmoji, and Priority Notifications, were found to be useful but not as groundbreaking as those offered by competitors.

The launch of the new Siri voice assistant, a crucial element of Apple Intelligence, was put on hold indefinitely due to technical and testing problems.

With the first anniversary of Apple Intelligence nearing, Apple is under pressure to create a buzz around AI at the WWDC on June 9. However, industry insiders predict that the conference may fall short in terms of AI.

The recent advancements made by OpenAI and Google have heightened the competition and cemented their status as AI leaders.

Apple’s most notable AI announcement at the WWDC is likely to be the release of its Foundation Models to third-party developers, allowing them to leverage Apple’s on-device technology for lightweight tasks like text summarization.

Despite these hurdles, Apple reportedly plans to persuade consumers of its AI innovation at WWDC 2026. However, with competitors advancing swiftly, taking a year off could prove to be a gamble.

