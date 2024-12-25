What To Expect From Apple's AirTag 2: Ultra Wideband Boost, Enhanced Tracking, Safety Upgrades And More

Apple Inc. AAPL is gearing up to launch the AirTag 2, featuring significant upgrades in range and safety.

Everything we know so far about Apple's upcoming item tracker:

Ultra Wideband Chip For Longer Range

One of the most anticipated upgrades for the AirTag 2 is the integration of Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. This new chip, first seen in the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, significantly boosts the tracker's range—potentially up to three times the distance of the first-generation AirTag.

Improved Safety Measures To Address Stalking Concerns

One rumored change involves the tracker's built-in speaker, which is expected to be more difficult to remove. This tweak could help address concerns about AirTags being used for unauthorized tracking or stalking.

Better Integration With Apple Vision Pro

While specific details remain scarce, rumors suggest that the AirTag 2 will feature better compatibility with Apple Vision Pro, the company's mixed-reality headset. This integration could unlock new possibilities for spatial tracking.

Design Consistency Overhaul Unlikely

Unlike some of Apple's other product updates, the AirTag 2 is not expected to undergo a major design overhaul. The current circular and compact form factor has proven effective, and Apple seems to be focusing on internal upgrades rather than aesthetic changes for its second-generation tracker.

Why It Matters: According to verified market research, the AirTag keychain market, valued at $0.6 billion in 2023, is anticipated to surge to $4.2 billion by 2030.

This reflects a compound annual growth rate of 35.19% from 2024 to 2030.

In January 2023, it was reported that Apple had sold over $1 billion worth of AirTags—approximately 55 million units—since its debut in April 2021.

Earlier this year, Apple was also hit with a lawsuit claiming that AirTags were being used by stalkers for malicious purposes.

However, AirTags have also demonstrated their value in numerous scenarios, including helping to recover stolen possessions. Last month, Cupertino also launched a new feature enabling users to share the location of lost items with third parties, like airlines, via the Find My app.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Moma okgo on Shutterstock