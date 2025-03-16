Apple's iPhone 17 Air to Usher in New Era of Slimmer, Portless Models

Apple Inc. AAPL is set to introduce a slimmer iPhone 17 Air model, marking a potential shift towards portless iPhones.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly “Power On” column, writes that the upcoming iPhone 17 Air is expected to be thinner than its predecessors, offering a blend of high-end and basic features. Despite its slim design, the device is designed to maintain a battery life similar to current iPhones.

The thin design necessitated substantial engineering efforts, including the redesign of display and silicon components, as well as software enhancements to improve device efficiency.

However, compromises were made, such as a single 48-megapixel camera and the removal of a physical SIM card slot.

The new model will feature Apple’s in-house modem chip, the C1, which is more power-efficient than those from Qualcomm Inc. This modem will contribute to the thin design of the Air model.

Apple initially aimed for a more ambitious design with this model, including a completely port-free iPhone. However, concerns about upsetting European Union regulators, who mandated the iPhone switch to USB-C, led to the retention of the USB-C connector in the new iPhone.

If the iPhone 17 “Air” proves successful, Apple plans to attempt port-free iPhones and transition more of its models to this slimmer approach.

The company is also planning to use technologies from the iPhone 17 “Air” to create future models, including a foldable version expected as early as 2026.

This move could potentially revolutionize the smartphone industry, setting a new standard for slim, efficient, and portless designs.

