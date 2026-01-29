Amazon.com Inc (NYSE:AMZN) is reportedly considering a $50 billion investment in the artificial intelligence company, OpenAI. The conversations are still in the early stages and final numbers have not yet been finalized, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

A $50 billion investment would make Amazon the largest contributor to OpenAI's latest funding round.

Benzinga reported earlier today that OpenAI was in discussions to secure funding of nearly $40 billion from Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft.

Microsoft, which has made previous investments into the artificial intelligence company and owns a 27 percent stake in the company, is considering an additional investment below $10 billion, while Nvidia is considering an investment upwards of $30 billion, the Financial Times reported.

Reports earlier this month also suggested that CEO Sam Altman was courting top investors in the Middle East to raise $50 billion in funding. The round is likely to be closed during the first quarter of 2026.

Photo: Shutterstock