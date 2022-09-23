ñol

Short Interest Sector Focus: Financial Services Sector

by Christopher Sappo, Benzinga Contributor
September 23, 2022 10:40 AM | 1 min read
As of the close of business on Thursday, 9/22, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Financial Services Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Financial Services sector stands at 1.55%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

 

  • MARATHON DIGITAL H    MARA    44.21%
  • UPSTART HLDGS INC    UPST    41.51%
  • ENCORE CAPITAL GP    ECPG    24.15%
  • TRUPANION INC        TRUP    19.22%
  • LEMONADE INC        LMND    18.51%
  • SOFI TECHNOLOGIES    SOFI    18.49%
  • NEW YORK COMMTY        NYCB    13.01%
  • VISA INC        V    12.37%
  • REPUBLIC 1ST BNCRP    FRBK    12.00%
  • HCI GROUP INC        HCI    11.79%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator. 

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE

© 2022 Benzinga.com.

