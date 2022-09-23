Short Interest Sector Focus: Financial Services Sector

As of the close of business on Thursday, 9/22, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Financial Services Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Financial Services sector stands at 1.55%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

MARATHON DIGITAL H MARA 44.21%

UPSTART HLDGS INC UPST 41.51%

ENCORE CAPITAL GP ECPG 24.15%

TRUPANION INC TRUP 19.22%

LEMONADE INC LMND 18.51%

SOFI TECHNOLOGIES SOFI 18.49%

NEW YORK COMMTY NYCB 13.01%

VISA INC V 12.37%

REPUBLIC 1ST BNCRP FRBK 12.00%

HCI GROUP INC HCI 11.79%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE