Vice President Harris Announces Coalition Including Firms of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos To Boost Aerospace Industry

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 10, 2022 9:26 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The coalition aims to widen the pool of space industry job opportunities for people from various backgrounds.
  • Harris asked U.S. government to foster stronger public-private partnerships. 
Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing for the government to boost the aerospace industry. 

On Friday, she announced that the U.S. is creating a coalition of major space firms to broaden the country's aerospace sector.

According to the report, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Boeing Co BA, Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC will anchor the coalition. 

Other partners will include Amazon, Tesla Inc TSLA, CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX, and Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc VORB.

The coalition aims to widen the pool of space industry job opportunities for people from underrepresented backgrounds.

At an event last month, Harris asked the government to update the space industry rules and foster stronger public-private partnerships. 

"We will do this work to make sure our nation remains a role model for the responsible use of space because we know we must keep pace with the tremendous rate of innovation," Harris said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, SpaceX challenged the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to deny the space company's satellite internet unit $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies.

Photo: Prachatai on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

