ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Elon Musk Hints At Potential Apple-SpaceX Partnership For iPhone 14 Satellite Feature

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 9, 2022 3:12 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk Hints At Potential Apple-SpaceX Partnership For iPhone 14 Satellite Feature

Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he’s had some “promising conversations” with Apple Inc AAPL over Starlink connectivity.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter Thursday that the iPhone team is obviously “super smart.”

“For sure, closing link from space to phone will work best if phone software & hardware adapt to space-based signals vs Starlink purely emulating cell tower,” said Musk.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Why It Matters: Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 at a recent event. The new lineup features Emergency SOS via Satellite powered by Globalstar, Inc GSAT.

Late last month, Musk’s SpaceX announced a collaboration with T-Mobile US Inc TMUS on bringing satellite-based connectivity to T-Mobile’s users next year.

At the event, Musk said that SpaceX’s Starlink’s second-generation satellites would be able to “broadcast direct to cell phones.”

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2% higher at $289.26 in the regular session and rose 0.25% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Apple shares closed 1% lower at $154.46.

Read Next: Apple Not The 'Market Leader' For Smartphones, Says CEO Tim Cook. 'Facts Don't Bear You Out'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer TechElon MuskiPhone 14SpaceXStarLinkNewsPenny StocksSPACETop StoriesTechGeneral