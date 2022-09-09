Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he’s had some “promising conversations” with Apple Inc AAPL over Starlink connectivity.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter Thursday that the iPhone team is obviously “super smart.”

“For sure, closing link from space to phone will work best if phone software & hardware adapt to space-based signals vs Starlink purely emulating cell tower,” said Musk.

Why It Matters: Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 at a recent event. The new lineup features Emergency SOS via Satellite powered by Globalstar, Inc GSAT.

Late last month, Musk’s SpaceX announced a collaboration with T-Mobile US Inc TMUS on bringing satellite-based connectivity to T-Mobile’s users next year.

At the event, Musk said that SpaceX’s Starlink’s second-generation satellites would be able to “broadcast direct to cell phones.”

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2% higher at $289.26 in the regular session and rose 0.25% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Apple shares closed 1% lower at $154.46.

