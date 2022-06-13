10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

RBC Capital reduced Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $1,175 to $1,100. Tesla shares fell 3.7% to $670.89 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc raised the price target on QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM from $200 to $220. QUALCOMM shares dropped 3.2% to $128.88 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI price target from $65 to $70. Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares fell 3.7% to close at $53.66 on Friday.

UBS boosted Quanta Services, Inc. PWR price target from $140 to $156. Quanta Services shares fell 4.8% to $120.58 in pre-market trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC from $40 to $20. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares fell 12.6% to $4.30 in pre-market trading.

BMO Capital cut T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW price target from $160 to $135. T. Rowe Price shares fell 3.3% to $111.01 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc lowered Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY price target from $10 to $6. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 3.9% to $6.84 in pre-market trading.

SVB Leerink reduced the price target for Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC from $82 to $60. Blueprint Medicines shares rose 1.3% to $48.70 in pre-market trading.

Morgan Stanley lowered price target for Zendesk, Inc. ZEN from $145 to $80. Zendesk shares fell 5.4% to $61.45 in pre-market trading.

Evercore ISI Group raised the price target on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS from $115 to $135. Fidelity National Information shares fell 0.5% to $97.36 in pre-market trading.

