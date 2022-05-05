15 ETFs And Stocks With Exposure To Mexico

Just past the west Texas border into Chihuahua, Mexico is one of the largest silver mines in the country. Further south, an even larger silver mine resides in Zacatecas.

Mexico is by far the world’s leading producer of silver, boasting 5,600 metric tons in 2021 versus the number two producer, China, which netted 3,400 metric tons in the same year.

More than that, Mexico is a top global producer and exporter of other precious metals used for the production of materials in various sectors which include semiconductors, energy, consumer electronics and auto manufacturers.

In 2020, Mexico’s top exports were:

Vehicles:

$100.7 billion (24.1% of total exports)

Machinery including computers:

$75.5 billion (18.1%)

Electrical machinery and equipment:

$75 billion (17.9%)

Optical, medical apparatus:

$18.6 billion (4.4%)

Oil and mineral fuels:

$16.8 billion (4%)

Plastics:

$9.1 billion (2.2%)

Furniture, signs, prefab buildings:

$9.1 billion (2.2%)

Vegetables:

$8.5 billion (2%)

Precious metals:

$8.15 billion (1.9%)

Beverages:

$8.11 billion (1.9%)

List provided by worldstopexports.com

ETFs with exposure to these exports include:

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF FLMX

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund FLN

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF FLLA

iShares Latin America 40 ETF ILF

Global X Silver Miners ETF Materials SIL

Stocks with exposure to these exports include:

Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV BWMX

Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV KOF

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB ADR FMX

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV ASR

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV PAC

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Class A AMOV

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L AMX

Cemex SAB de CV ADR CX

Banco Santadr Mc SA In de Bn Ml Gp BSMX