10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

BTIG cut the price target on NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO from $35 to $28. NeoGenomics shares fell 29.2% to $12.60 in pre-market trading.

from $35 to $28. NeoGenomics shares fell 29.2% to $12.60 in pre-market trading. Craig-Hallum lowered Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX price target from $15 to $3. Stryve Foods shares fell 20.8% to $1.58 in pre-market trading.

price target from $15 to $3. Stryve Foods shares fell 20.8% to $1.58 in pre-market trading. Citigroup cut the price target on XPeng Inc. XPEV from $92 to $67. XPeng shares rose 1.6% to $27.57 in pre-market trading.

from $92 to $67. XPeng shares rose 1.6% to $27.57 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for Sientra, Inc. SIEN from $10 to $8. Sientra shares rose 0.2% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.

from $10 to $8. Sientra shares rose 0.2% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Tigress Financial raised NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $400 to $410. NVIDIA shares rose 2.6% to $289.58 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: ZoomInfo And 2 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

UBS boosted the price target on Anthem, Inc. ANTM from $477 to $541. Anthem shares rose 0.8% to $488.50 in pre-market trading.

from $477 to $541. Anthem shares rose 0.8% to $488.50 in pre-market trading. Mizuho boosted the price target for Block, Inc. SQ from $190 to $215. Block shares rose 2.2% to $141.13 in pre-market trading.

from $190 to $215. Block shares rose 2.2% to $141.13 in pre-market trading. Needham cut Lucid Diagnostics Inc. LUCD price target from $13 to $7. Lucid Diagnostics shares rose 1.3% to close at $3.05 on Monday.

price target from $13 to $7. Lucid Diagnostics shares rose 1.3% to close at $3.05 on Monday. JP Morgan boosted Nuvei Corporation NVEI price target from $65 to $83. Nuvei shares fell 1.1% to $70.00 in pre-market trading.

price target from $65 to $83. Nuvei shares fell 1.1% to $70.00 in pre-market trading. Mizuho raised American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP price target from $94 to $104. American Electric Power shares rose 0.3% to $97.88 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .