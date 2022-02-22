The Perks Of Being A Shareholder? This Company Looks To Help Brands Build Loyalty In A Whole New Way

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Owning shares of a publicly-traded company can be a lucrative investment.

Tesla Inc. TSLA returned just shy of a whopping 500% over the last two years. Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Apple Inc. AAPL, and Microsoft Corp. MSFT have all returned 200% or more in the last five years, or 40% a year — try getting that annual percentage yield from your bank.

And for those with lower risk tolerance, more stable blue chips like Coca-Cola Co. KO can offer attractive dividends.

But one company thinks that the relationship between investors and companies could be so much richer than a simple return on investment. Are there more ways a company can build loyalty with its shareholders? Shouldn’t investors expect more from the companies they support?

TiiCKER thinks so.

The company reports inventing a whole new way brands can build loyalty with their shareholders.

Through TiiCKER’s website or smartphone app, investors are able to access rewards and discounts from the companies they are invested in. The app integrates with customers’ existing trading accounts, but commission-free trading is also possible directly through TiiCKER’s platform for savvy shoppers looking to invest in their favorite brands.

“TiiCKER has revolutionized — and continues to reinvent — how retail investors are rewarded for brand loyalty, and new companies are coming on board every day with rewards and perks for their shareholders,” Founder and CEO Jeff Lambert said.

TiiCKER also helps consumers and investors find new companies to own that align with their interests and goals.

Say you are a wine connoisseur. Through TiiCKER’s platform, you might find a company like Crimson Wine Group Ltd. CWGL and decide to purchase shares in the company. As a shareholder, you now have access to two complimentary tastings at any of their nine-plus tasting rooms.

In the market for a new kitchen appliance? Shareholders of Whirlpool WHR gain inside access to their company store for great discounts on KitchenAid coffee makers, Maytag washers and Whirlpool refrigerators, something normally reserved for employees of the company. Looking to buy or sell a used car? Shareholders of CarLotz LOTZ enjoy a $100 discount and can share it with a friend. And for basketball fanatics, GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. GMETF offers an all-expenses-paid trip to a Miami Heat game or cool swag for owners

These are just some of the hundreds of perks offered through TiiCKER’s platform. The perks are creating a new way companies can interact and build loyalty with their shareholders. For more information on the company, check out: https://www.tiicker.com/

