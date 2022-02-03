10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Gainers
- Flex FLEX shares rose 6.9% to $17.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.
- MICT MICT shares moved upwards by 6.27% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.0 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares moved upwards by 3.16% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- Evolving Systems EVOL shares increased by 2.03% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
Losers
- OLB Gr OLB stock declined by 11.0% to $1.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
- UTime UTME stock declined by 9.62% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- Usio USIO stock fell 9.04% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million.
- Lumentum Holdings LITE stock declined by 8.87% to $92.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Trade Desk TTD stock declined by 7.98% to $64.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 billion.
- Evolv Technologies EVLV shares decreased by 7.28% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
