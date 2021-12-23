 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 7:49am   Comments
  • Barclays lifted the price target on Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) from $470 to $500. Cintas shares rose 1.2% to $434.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Ascendiant Capital cut Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) price target from $40 to $35. Groupon shares fell 0.2% to $25.51 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG boosted EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) price target from $164 to $248. EastGroup Properties shares gained 0.3% to close at $216.63 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) from $25 to $20. Mission Produce shares fell 9% to $15.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised the price target on Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) from $115 to $140. Paychex shares rose 0.4% to $133.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) from $86 to $10. Allakos shares climbed 10.8% to $9.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) price target from $12 to $10. Clever Leaves shares fell 4.1% to close at $3.49 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel raised the price target for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) from $46 to $48. DMC Global shares fell 0.3% to $39.25 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG raised Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) price target from $70 to $94. Terreno Realty shares gained 1.1% to close at $80.82 on Wednesday.
  • Rosenblatt cut SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) price target from $30 to $28. SoFi Technologies shares rose 0.1% to $15.01 in pre-market trading.

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CLVRCanaccord GenuityMaintains10.0
BOOMStifelMaintains48.0
PAYXMorgan StanleyMaintains135.0
CTASMorgan StanleyMaintains399.0
PRCHWedbushInitiates Coverage On21.0
