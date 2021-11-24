 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 7:37am   Comments
  • Needham raised Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) price target from $200 to $205. Analog Devices shares fell 0.6% to $181.37 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) from $2 to $5. Palatin Technologies shares fell 5.6% to $0.3250 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird raised Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) price target from $37 to $41. Titan Machinery shares fell 2.2% to $37.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) price target from $33 to $24. Gap shares dipped 20.5% to $18.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered the price target on Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from $140 to $130. Jack in the Box shares fell 2.9% to close at $93.00 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) from $77 to $48. Anaplan shares dipped 17.8% to $42.77 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital boosted Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) price target from $130 to $145. Chevron shares rose 0.4% to $116.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut the price target on Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from $48 to $30. Nordstrom shares fell 26.9% to $23.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group increased the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $132 to $175. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.3% to $145.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc reduced Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) price target from $365 to $350. Autodesk shares fell 13.9% to $261.90 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

