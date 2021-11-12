10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) price target from $370 to $390. Home Depot shares rose 0.2% to $368.35 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) price target from $265 to $250. Wix.com shares fell 4.6% to close at $189.14 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) from $16 to $14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 2.5% to $15.54 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHG) price target from $13 to $5. Bright Health shares rose 3% to $5.09 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) price target from $250 to $255. NXP Semiconductors shares fell 0.1% to $219.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) price target from $25 to $30. Agiliti shares fell 3.4% to close at $23.80 on Thursday.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $240 to $250. Lowe's shares fell 0.1% to $232.32 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group reduced the price target on Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) from $15 to $4. Paysafe shares rose 4.7% to $4.44 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut the price target for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) from $39 to $35. James River Group shares fell 1.8% to close at $28.18 on Thursday.
- Stifel lowered the price target for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) from $41 to $24. GrowGeneration shares gained 0.1% to $22.61 in pre-market trading.
