10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 7:40am   Comments
  • Piper Sandler raised Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) price target from $570 to $600. Adobe shares rose 3.3% to $569.50 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink boosted Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) price target from $210 to $230. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.9% to close at $177.75 on Thursday.
  • Keybanc lifted the price target for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) from $152 to $170. Extra Space Storage shares rose 1.2% to close at $161.36 on Thursday.
  • SVB Leerink raised Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) price target from $80 to $85. Bruker shares fell 1.6% to close at $72.81 on Thursday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target on cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) from $4.1 to $3.25. cbdMD shares rose 0.3% to settle at $3.17 on Thursday.
  • Keybanc boosted Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE: LSI) price target from $102 to $112. Life Storage shares rose 1% to close at $106.70 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Occidental Petroleum Corporation. (NYSE: OXY) from $32 to $40. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 0.9% to $28.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) price target from $384 to $450. Biogen shares rose 1.7% to $390.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Itau BBA cut the price target on Arco Platform Limited. (NASDAQ: ARCE) from $57 to $47. Arco Platform shares fell 0.1% to close at $32.30 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Cimarex Energy Co.. (NYSE: XEC) from $79 to $68. Cimarex Energy shares fell 1.1% to $64.95 in pre-market trading.

