10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Rosenblatt boosted Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) price target from $60 to $70. Marvell Technology shares rose 5.2% to $50.80 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised the price target on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $50 to $60. Delta Air shares rose 1.7% to $46.86 in pre-market trading.
- Baird boosted the price target on Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $216 to $382. Biogen shares fell 0.5% to $394.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut the price target for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) from $385 to $280. Coupa Software shares fell 9.2% to $215.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan lifted Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) price target from $50 to $75. Johnson Controls shares rose 2.7% to $68.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) from $63 to $68. Ares Management shares rose 1.7% to $58.62 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) price target from $505 to $525. Tyler Technologies shares rose 1.1% to close at $407.55 on Monday.
- Keybanc lifted American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) price target from $275 to $285. American Tower shares rose 0.2% to $269.25 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lowered the price target on Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) from $25 to $16. Harpoon Therapeutics shares fell 0.1% to $15.26 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) price target from $3 to $7. Tellurian shares rose 0.2% to close at $4.94 on Monday.
