 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novavax, Exact Sciences And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 8:51am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he prefers Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) over Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX).

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is a very good and very well-run company, but Cramer doesn't recommend tobacco stocks.

Cramer is not willing to recommend Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) because there are better ways to make money.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) is a very good company, but it can't grow as fast as it has, said Cramer. He is not a buyer of the stock because he is worried about its valuation.

Kevin Conroy, the CEO, of EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is running a great company, said Cramer. He is a buyer.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) can still go higher, said Cramer.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) is a total spec, said Cramer.

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
FDA May Not Review New COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use Requests
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer In Vaccine Supply Talks With India, Provention In Focus Ahead Of Briefing Doc, NeuroRx To List Via SPAC Deal
Novavax Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Pact In South Korea
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Await FDA Decisions, Earnings News Flow Tapers Off
UK Study Answers Question If Two Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Can Be Mix-Matched?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundPenny Stocks Small Cap Media