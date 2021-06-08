Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novavax, Exact Sciences And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he prefers Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) over Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX).

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is a very good and very well-run company, but Cramer doesn't recommend tobacco stocks.

Cramer is not willing to recommend Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) because there are better ways to make money.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) is a very good company, but it can't grow as fast as it has, said Cramer. He is not a buyer of the stock because he is worried about its valuation.

Kevin Conroy, the CEO, of EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is running a great company, said Cramer. He is a buyer.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) can still go higher, said Cramer.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) is a total spec, said Cramer.