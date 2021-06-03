 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 7:47am   Comments
  • Barclays cut the price target for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $206 to $170. Splunk shares fell 4.8% to $117.90 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target on Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from $227 to $240. Advance Auto Parts shares rose 0.3% to $191.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies raised the price target on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $185 to $231. Take-Two shares rose 1.7% to $179.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup boosted The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) price target from $135 to $142. Allstate shares fell 2.3% to $135.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Roth Capital lifted the price target for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) from $66 to $83. Semtech shares rose 5.8% to $65.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) price target from $65 to $75. NetApp shares fell 0.1% to $77.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird lowered Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) price target from $4 to $2. Progenity shares rose 0.5% to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) price target from $34 to $27. Sapiens International shares fell 3.6% to $27.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt cut the price target on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) from $625 to $569. MarketAxess shares rose 1.4% to close at $460.46 on Wednesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) price target from $2 to $5. Chico's FAS shares rose 1.5% to close at $5.38 on Wednesday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

