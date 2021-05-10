Cramer Advises Viewers On American Airlines, Luminar Technologies And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX), but he recommended Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) instead.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) is a very good company, said Cramer.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a terrific payment service company and it is going higher, said Cramer. He likes it very much and he would buy more.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) is good, but Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is better, said Cramer.

There is a lot of competition among the inflammatory and autoimmune companies and Cramer is not willing to call Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) a favorite.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P (NYSE: EPD) is a well-run company and it's a buy, said Cramer.

Cramer is not going to recommend Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR).