 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Advises Viewers On American Airlines, Luminar Technologies And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX), but he recommended Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) instead.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) is a very good company, said Cramer.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a terrific payment service company and it is going higher, said Cramer. He likes it very much and he would buy more.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) is good, but Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is better, said Cramer.

There is a lot of competition among the inflammatory and autoimmune companies and Cramer is not willing to call Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) a favorite.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P (NYSE: EPD) is a well-run company and it's a buy, said Cramer.

Cramer is not going to recommend Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CALX + AAL)

These 3 Airlines Look Bullish Going Into The Week: How To Play them
9 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
18 Best Places To Buy Rental Property In 2021 For Cash Flow & Appreciation
Tuesday's Market Minute: Oil At 7-Week Highs
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, GE, Microsoft, Tesla, Twitter And More
Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week 4/29
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundPenny Stocks Small Cap Media