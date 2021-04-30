Cramer Shares His Thoughts On JetBlue, General Electric And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is an EV guy, but you have got to pick which EV you want. He prefers Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) over Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: NGAB). Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II is a SPAC that approved a merger with Lion Electric.

Instead of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU), Cramer would rather buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV).

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) is a risky stock, said Cramer.

There is nothing to see in Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS), said Cramer.

Cramer is still bullish on General Electric (NYSE: GE). Once people start flying again, this is going to be the one, he said.

He likes J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ: JCOM) because of the CEO, Vivek Shah.

Cramer has not looked at Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT), but he likes plastics companies. His favorite is Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW).