Cramer Shares His Thoughts On American Airlines, American Tower And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2021 3:18pm   Comments
On CNBC's latest "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has moved up too much. He would buy Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) instead.

Cramer prefers Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI) over American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT).

The day for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is not arriving, at least not anytime soon, thinks Cramer.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) could be worth far more, said Cramer, adding that it is "real good" — though it will never be the next Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

If you want a speculative stock, Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF) is a very good place to be.

S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) is a remarkable company, said Cramer. He would buy more.

 

 

 

