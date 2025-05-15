May 15, 2025 11:48 PM 3 min read

Wall Street Getting Nervous? Magnificent 7 Giants Face $33M Bet Against Them As Market Turbulence Looms

Options activities show a sudden burst in bearish sentiment in the markets, particularly among large-cap tech stocks, following $33 million worth of put options being purchased.

What Happened: On Thursday, popular newsletter The Kobeissi Letter shared a chart on X, showing rising put option volumes among the “Magnificent 7” stocks, which comprise high-performing and influential U.S.-listed equities.

According to the X post, put volumes started to surge around 2 p.m. ET, ultimately reaching $33 million in total purchases before the closing bell. It marked the first time this week that bearish contracts outpaced bullish calls across the group.

“Options activity continues to be very telling,” the post says, highlighting how the late-day rotation into puts could reflect increased caution after a strong year-to-date run for most of the Magnificent 7, which have a combined market cap of over $16.3 trillion.

Why It Matters: These stocks have added $3.57 to their market caps since their April lows, with $1.2 trillion in gains coming within just two days of the trade de-escalations with China early this week.

The group witnessed steep pullbacks following President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs, owing to their global scale and operations. Even after the pause was announced, the stocks slipped back to their pre-pause lows last month, as turbulent market conditions and uncertainties continued to persist.

While most stocks in this group still remain in the red year-to-date, they’ve recovered significantly over the past week, with the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS, which tracks this grouping, rallying 21.90% over the past month.

The rising put option volumes could be in response to the fresh set of uncertainties surrounding trade and tariffs by the current U.S. Administration. For instance, on Thursday, it was revealed that Trump is pressuring Apple CEO Tim Cook to stop iPhone production in India and bring manufacturing back to the United States instead.

Stock / ETFYear-To-Date Returns
Alphabet Inc. GOOG-13.24%
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN-6.83
Apple Inc. AAPL-13.29%
Microsoft Corp. MSFT+8.25%
Nvidia Corp. NVDA-2.52%
Meta Platforms Inc. META+7.45%
Tesla Inc. TSLA-9.61%
Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS-3.71%

Price Action: The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF was down 1.14% on Thursday, and another 0.11% after hours.

The ETF scores in the 82nd percentile according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. Let’s see how it compares with constituent holdings such as Apple and Microsoft.

Photo Courtesy: NRSPro On Shutterstock.com

