Jim Cramer Says This 'Will Hurt' Apple: 'President Trump Making It Tough...'

CNBC’s Jim Cramer sounded the alarm for Apple Inc. AAPL on Thursday, warning that the tech giant “will hurt” as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on CEO Tim Cook to halt iPhone production in India and bring manufacturing back to the United States.

What Happened: In a post on X, Cramer highlighted the challenges Apple faces in India due to Trump’s trade policies, stating, “President Trump making it tough for Apple in India…”

Adding that it would be “Tiresome but will hurt….” the iPhone maker.

Cramer's comments come amid broader concerns about the tech sector, with Truist downgrading tech stocks due to overperformance by companies like Apple, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL.

The pressure on Apple intensified as Trump directly told Cook, “I don't want you building over there. I want you building here in the United States,” according to a report from CNBC.

Trump's directive aligns with his broader push to bolster U.S. manufacturing, a cornerstone of his trade agenda.

His administration has imposed steep tariffs on imports, including a 26% tariff on Indian imports, which is currently on hold for 90 days as of April 2025.

These tariffs have already forced Apple to airlift 600 tons of iPhones—approximately 1.5 million units—from India to the U.S. to mitigate rising costs.

See Also: Warren Buffett Shows How Patience Pays: 98% Of His $160 Billion Wealth Came After Turning 65, Thanks The Power Of ‘Compound Interest’

Why It Matters: This comes after Apple announced its plans to import most U.S. iPhones from India by 2026, doubling India output to over 80M units.

"I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday," Trump said. "I said to him, ‘my friend, I treated you very good. You're coming here with $500 billion, but now I hear you're building all over India.' I don't want you building in India.”

The $500 billion investment by Apple in the U.S. was announced in February, with a timeline of four years. Apple aims to double the U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund, including silicon production in Arizona, and intends to start a manufacturing academy in Michigan. –

Price Action: Shares of Apple fell 0.28% on Wednesday and declined 1.01% in pre-market trading on Thursday. The stock was down 2.93% on a year-to-date basis and up 11.92% over a year.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that AAPL had a stronger price trend over the short term but a weak trend over the medium and long term. Its momentum ranking was moderate at the 61.99th percentile, whereas its value ranking was poor at the 8.02th percentile; the details of other metrics are available here.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell in premarket on Thursday. The SPY was down 0.43% to $585.06, while the QQQ declined 0.55% to $515.82, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock