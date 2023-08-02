10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

• For SPWR SPWR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 135 day(s) on December 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 218 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 5902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT CAT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 11, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL AAL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 170 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.0K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 2411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMSC AMSC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $428.0 per contract. There were 792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPR SPR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS UPS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on October 20, 2023. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 2669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 534 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $8775.0 per contract. There were 197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAYC PAYC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 198 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.5K, with a price of $2450.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RTX RTX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 3029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GNRC GNRC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $1295.0 per contract. There were 436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

