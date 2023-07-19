10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $140.00 $578.3K 4.7K 9.2K ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $85.00 $138.4K 50.4K 6.4K NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $460.00 $35.6K 1.1K 5.3K MANU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $21.00 $78.2K 16.6K 2.5K META CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/28/23 $320.00 $32.6K 3.3K 2.1K SE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $90.00 $49.0K 306 1.7K SIRI PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $7.00 $253.5K 6.3K 1.3K CCOI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $60.0K 0 1.0K GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $115.00 $41.0K 17.5K 962 MTCH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $28.7K 2.7K 303

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 4415 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $578.3K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 4773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI ATVI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 191 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.4K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 50452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $1425.0 per contract. There were 1148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MANU MANU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 460 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.2K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 16641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 28, 2023. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $1305.0 per contract. There were 3368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 548 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIRI SIRI, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 1300 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $253.5K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 6300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCOI CCOI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 184 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $721.0 per contract. There were 17543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTCH MTCH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 184 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 303 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 2780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.