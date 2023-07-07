10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/07/23 $340.00 $27.4K 8.7K 33.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/14/23 $440.00 $103.6K 5.4K 13.1K RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $15.00 $26.7K 8.1K 6.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $195.00 $32.2K 24.6K 4.8K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/14/23 $102.00 $26.4K 889 4.0K IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $7.50 $60.0K 68 1.9K CAN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $3.00 $55.0K 863 1.2K EBIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $25.00 $46.0K 2.1K 775 MDB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/14/23 $385.00 $45.7K 247 556 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $175.00 $31.6K 205 207

Explanation

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 8729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 14, 2023. Parties traded 192 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.6K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 5492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT RIOT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 8183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 70 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $644.0 per contract. There were 24692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 14, 2023. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ IONQ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 68 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAN CAN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 196 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBIX EBIX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 214 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 2144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 775 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDB MDB, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 14, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $457.0 per contract. There were 247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 560 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $6330.0 per contract. There were 205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

