10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/07/23 $430.00 $71.2K 7.8K 22.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/07/23 $120.00 $54.4K 6.6K 18.1K ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $80.00 $63.1K 24.7K 14.6K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/07/23 $335.00 $47.5K 2.9K 3.7K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $15.00 $76.0K 20.3K 2.5K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/07/23 $180.00 $29.2K 1.6K 2.2K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/07/23 $103.00 $70.3K 173 1.5K MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/07/23 $400.00 $49.7K 122 1.4K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/28/23 $44.00 $126.2K 170 592 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $150.00 $177.5K 984 533

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 7, 2023. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $376.0 per contract. There were 7832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 7, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1109 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 6671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 3945 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 24796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 7, 2023. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 2907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 1434 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 20363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 7, 2023. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 1634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 7, 2023. This event was a transfer of 617 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.3K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 7, 2023. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U U, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 28, 2023. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.2K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 592 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT AMAT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 355 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 984 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

