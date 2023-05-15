10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $175.00 $46.8K 50.1K 36.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $100.00 $118.4K 22.8K 29.3K S CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $20.00 $73.1K 23.3K 10.2K TWLO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $42.00 $52.5K 7.0K 6.8K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $350.00 $37.1K 9.0K 2.1K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $310.00 $62.0K 5.2K 1.8K NCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $29.9K 5.3K 1.1K CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/17/23 $155.00 $40.0K 149 778 BILL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/18/23 $110.00 $43.3K 244 733 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $32.50 $214.1K 1.0K 721

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 1170 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 50158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 2976 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.4K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 22895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For S S, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 804 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.1K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 23310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWLO TWLO, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 7091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 249 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $2475.0 per contract. There were 9013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $1940.0 per contract. There were 5253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1882 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCR NCR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 249 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 5370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 186 day(s) on November 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILL BILL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 95 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC WDC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 420 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $214.1K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.