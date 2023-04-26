10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $45.00 $180.4K 12.4K 1.0K PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $37.50 $73.2K 7.8K 782 APLS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $100.00 $27.2K 3.4K 753 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $54.2K 4.9K 269 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $26.5K 2 100 CTLT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $45.00 $25.4K 144 98 SGEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $280.2K 300 70 EW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $55.6K 65 69 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $32.5K 319 57 GSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $32.00 $25.6K 134 40

• Regarding BAX BAX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 633 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.4K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 12498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 412 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 69 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.2K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 7878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLS APLS, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 67 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 3426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV ABBV, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 268 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 4918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VEEV VEEV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 632 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CTLT CTLT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SGEN SGEN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 268 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $280.2K, with a price of $14010.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EW EW, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 268 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO NVO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GSK GSK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 632 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.