10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/23 $292.50 $52.5K 2.1K 12.0K AI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $30.00 $29.0K 9.9K 6.2K NATI CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $52.50 $120.0K 21.8K 3.1K IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $135.00 $46.6K 1.5K 1.2K ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $100.00 $129.5K 2.1K 724 PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/23 $195.00 $64.1K 99 660 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $85.00 $108.2K 9.9K 529 ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $113.4K 1.8K 403 AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/15/24 $180.00 $38.6K 6.5K 330 TEAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $160.00 $31.2K 63 265

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2023. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $292.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 2119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AI AI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 9943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NATI NATI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 21878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 1560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 127 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.5K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 2121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 14, 2023. Parties traded 141 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.1K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 362 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.2K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 9938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM ZM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.4K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 1865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 343 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $1334.0 per contract. There were 6522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEAM TEAM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

