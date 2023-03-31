10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/31/23 $277.50 $30.3K 5.5K 45.6K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/31/23 $165.00 $26.0K 1.3K 7.3K AEHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $35.00 $35.1K 1.4K 2.7K SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $1.50 $56.3K 62 1.5K TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/20/23 $70.00 $39.5K 1.2K 1.5K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/31/23 $30.00 $79.2K 23.9K 1.0K OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/17/23 $90.00 $154.2K 36 989 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $125.00 $54.6K 538 800 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $200.00 $68.3K 100 633 KEYS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $170.00 $139.1K 20 548

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $277.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 5564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEHR AEHR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 234 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN SOUN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 490 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 203 day(s) on October 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 1279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 282 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.2K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 23925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OKTA OKTA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 231 day(s) on November 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.2K, with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 989 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 658 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $3645.0 per contract. There were 538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KEYS KEYS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 548 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.1K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.