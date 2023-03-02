10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/10/23 $98.00 $179.4K 237 3.4K ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $65.00 $32.5K 2.4K 1.4K IQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $7.50 $84.0K 12.4K 1.3K AMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $10.00 $28.1K 19.8K 1.0K GOOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $100.00 $25.4K 25.0K 892 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $35.00 $52.4K 16.3K 605 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $93.00 $33.5K 4.0K 542 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $38.2K 10.0K 452 PARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $65.7K 20.7K 314 ATVI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $39.9K 793 160

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 10, 2023. Parties traded 1081 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.4K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 2463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IQ IQ, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 1091 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 12418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 19880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 25054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA CMCSA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 214 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 16341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 4017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 323 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $2550.0 per contract. There were 10008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PARA PARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 323 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 20715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI ATVI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 323 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.