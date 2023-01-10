Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's session saw 16 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pacira BioSciences PCRX .

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB was the biggest loser, trading down 16.83% to reach its 52-week low.

Dave DAVE 's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

Pacira BioSciences PCRX stock set a new 52-week low of $36.47 on Tuesday, moving up 1.62%.

Hope Bancorp HOPE stock set a new 52-week low of $12.27 on Tuesday, moving down 1.51%.

Vital Energy VTLE stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.81. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.

Erasca ERAS stock drifted up 2.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.80.

Designer Brands DBI shares hit a yearly low of $8.89. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares moved down 16.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.50, drifting down 16.83%.

Adicet Bio ACET stock hit a yearly low of $7.47. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock set a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Tuesday, moving down 9.24%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.

Dave DAVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.54. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

Sono Group SEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

Peak Bio PKBO shares set a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock traded down 0.39%.

Splash Beverage Group SBEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Camber Energy CEI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.

