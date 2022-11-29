10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/02/22 $140.00 $31.3K 21.4K 50.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/02/22 $155.00 $53.6K 4.3K 25.0K MMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $1.50 $25.0K 9.5K 8.7K AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $32.50 $39.5K 4.1K 4.6K S PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $70.4K 3.3K 2.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $55.00 $257.2K 15.4K 1.2K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $1.3 million 4.6K 1.2K CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/02/22 $145.00 $134.8K 1.4K 967 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $120.00 $25.0K 901 806 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $30.5K 15.4K 518

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 21487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 195 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 4372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMAT MMAT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 9516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $1975.0 per contract. There were 4117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding S S, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 742 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.4K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 3372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2092 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1261 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $257.2K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 15481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 780 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 4680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD CRWD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 2, 2022. Parties traded 337 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 967 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 15479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.