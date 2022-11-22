10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/25/22 $75.00 $34.0K 7.9K 23.1K IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $103.0K 9.9K 3.5K ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/25/22 $80.00 $34.4K 1.7K 2.3K DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/02/22 $42.50 $194.9K 12 1.4K FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $170.00 $80.1K 349 667 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $320.00 $33.2K 82 646 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $245.00 $223.0K 11.0K 508 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $26.00 $40.0K 0 324 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $58.9K 4.5K 198 AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $145.00 $37.2K 1.1K 195

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 7913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 303 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 9989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3591 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 184 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 1796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU DOCU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1454 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.9K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR FSLR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 787 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.1K, with a price of $4005.0 per contract. There were 349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 667 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $4152.0 per contract. There were 82 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $223.0K, with a price of $1115.0 per contract. There were 11061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 241 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 4597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 241 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 1107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

