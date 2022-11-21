10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/25/22 $170.00 $30.3K 12.0K 102.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/02/22 $90.00 $100.1K 3.7K 7.4K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $129.8K 9.1K 988 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $75.00 $58.0K 3.4K 868 LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $11.00 $25.7K 2.0K 729 BURL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/25/22 $160.00 $76.5K 167 523 OSTK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/09/22 $27.00 $36.0K 155 507 WYNN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/09/22 $68.00 $46.5K 11 500 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $53.76 $185.7K 3.5K 424 FTCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $9.00 $50.7K 518 364

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $506.0 per contract. There were 12041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 2, 2022. Parties traded 441 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.1K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 3719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 295 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 9176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 3485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 2079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BURL BURL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 25, 2022. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSTK OSTK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 9, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on December 9, 2022. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 387 contract(s) at a $53.76 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.7K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 3527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTCH FTCH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

