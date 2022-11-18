10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $12.50 $37.4K 8.0K 2.6K MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $97.50 $56.1K 5.6K 1.7K NOTV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $5.00 $77.3K 26 1.5K HSIC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $85.00 $35.3K 0 840 NSTG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $46.5K 2.0K 829 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $520.00 $572.4K 1.2K 776 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $150.00 $26.0K 4.2K 479 EVH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $27.0K 138 364 MDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $82.50 $29.5K 2.7K 317 PRVB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $7.50 $43.2K 323 296

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For GOSS GOSS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 144 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 8010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK MRK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.1K, with a price of $791.0 per contract. There were 5631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOTV NOTV, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 483 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.3K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HSIC HSIC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NSTG NSTG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 466 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 829 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 609 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $572.4K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 1282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV ABBV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 4203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EVH EVH, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 361 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDT MDT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 2782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRVB PRVB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 154 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.