10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PRVB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $5.00 $35.1K 9.2K 2.0K APLS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $22.50 $148.7K 0 2.0K TCDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $2.50 $57.3K 42.1K 1.7K NVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $27.8K 320 842 BIIB PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $295.00 $580.0K 251 500 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $280.00 $28.3K 963 236 GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $80.00 $28.9K 2.8K 113 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $180.00 $52.5K 1.1K 101 PODD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $260.00 $60.0K 144 78 MDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $38.2K 113 73

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PRVB PRVB, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 1004 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 9239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLS APLS, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 1750 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.7K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCDA TCDA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 257 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 42147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVS NVS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 428 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIIB BIIB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $580.0K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMGN AMGN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GILD GILD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 2813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ JNJ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 1144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PODD PODD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $4000.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDT MDT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 428 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.