10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $96.7K 66.0K 34.0K ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/14/22 $65.00 $35.4K 1.0K 2.3K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $220.00 $33.9K 463 1.8K QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $110.00 $50.0K 952 1.3K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $59.00 $66.6K 1.3K 1.3K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $26.00 $70.1K 3.2K 1.1K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $115.00 $207.5K 2.1K 1.0K ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $245.00 $137.0K 286 602 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $60.6K 358 452 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $180.00 $29.7K 660 446

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.7K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 66014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 403 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 1069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $1695.0 per contract. There were 463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.6K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 1357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 377 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.1K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 3211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on October 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $207.5K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 2129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.0K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $1216.0 per contract. There were 358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN TXN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 246 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $778.0 per contract. There were 660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

