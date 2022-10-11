8 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $27.1K 6.8K 1.4K NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $210.00 $25.5K 145 651 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $86.00 $79.9K 619 572 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/11/22 $94.00 $33.6K 4 466 T CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/25/22 $11.00 $40.0K 0 200 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $41.5K 2.1K 123 ROKU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $45.00 $66.1K 6.8K 79 WBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $12.50 $56.3K 1.9K 3

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For META META, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 101 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 6830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 473 contract(s) at a $86.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.9K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T T, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on November 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 2171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $959.0 per contract. There were 6809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WBD WBD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 192 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 243 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 1932 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

