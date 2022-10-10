10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Energy sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $34.00 $176.0K 15 5.5K PBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $16.00 $28.0K 5.6K 1.6K SHEL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $57.0K 236 733 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $41.8K 18.3K 434 GPRE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $46.4K 172 368 APA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $37.50 $32.5K 1.0K 308 AR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $46.0K 1.6K 227 VLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $80.0K 2.7K 210 LPI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $143.5K 661 189 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $71.00 $25.8K 931 176

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For HAL HAL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5500 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $176.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PBR PBR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 102 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 5627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHEL SHEL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XOM XOM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 18369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPRE GPRE, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 466 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APA APA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 1009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AR AR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 466 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 1697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VLO VLO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 102 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 2750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LPI LPI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 184 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.5K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DVN DVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

