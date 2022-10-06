10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $245.00 $27.4K 19.1K 107.8K RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $45.00 $46.6K 3.0K 4.0K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $44.3K 6.5K 2.1K FUV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $1.00 $40.0K 5.6K 1.0K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.00 $54.0K 26.6K 783 GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $33.00 $32.7K 1.2K 709 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $20.00 $77.0K 643 542 JWN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $15.00 $48.4K 1.2K 405 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $310.00 $32.6K 30 403 NKE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $70.00 $61.2K 46 184

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 19172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 376 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 3047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 196 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 6586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUV FUV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 5685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 470 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 26666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 834 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 1200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 643 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JWN JWN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 1226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 162 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $3260.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 470 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $2915.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

